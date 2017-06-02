Vodacom shareholder PIC to back Safaricom deal

South African telecoms operator Vodacom Group said on Friday its second biggest shareholder, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), will vote in favour of its 34.6 billion rand ($2.67 billion) takeover of Kenya’s Safaricom. The PIC, which includes the Government Employees Pension Fund, holds a 15.63 percent interest in Vodacom Group. UK-based group Vodafone moved to…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Vodacom shareholder PIC to back Safaricom deal appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

