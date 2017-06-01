Vogue Eyewear out with new campaign

VOGUE Eyewear reveals its new communication campaign and shows the world what it really stands for. Launching internationally, ‘#ShowYourVogue’ speaks to the young and curious women of the world who are firmly convinced that beauty goes further than just physical appearance. With ‘#ShowYourVogue,’ Vogue Eyewear says it wants to underline the beauty the eyewear sees in all women throughout the world.

A statement from the campaign team said: “A new move for the eyewear brand that aims to champion a more personal definition of beauty and the unique traits that make women interesting to the world around them, assuming the role of a smarter coach for a smarter generation of women to empower them with the confidence they need to be themselves.

“The message is bold but the campaign is totally light-hearted, colorful and truly reflects the essence of Vogue Eyewear. In order to bring to live this new communication campaign in Nigeria, Vogue Eyewear in collaboration with Inlux Eyewear announced a consumer promotion starting June 1 until July 31 in several retail stores in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Owerri and Abuja. The grand prize is a Styling Trip for Two to Dubai.

The post Vogue Eyewear out with new campaign appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

