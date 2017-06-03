Benue Holds LG Poll, As BESIEC Excludes Makarfi’s PDP Led Faction – CHANNELS TELEVISION
Benue Holds LG Poll, As BESIEC Excludes Makarfi's PDP Led Faction
CHANNELS TELEVISION
The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has applauded the peaceful conduct of electorates across the state in the ongoing Local Government election. Governor Ortom who joined the accreditation queue in the company of his wife, at Ako polling unit of …
Voters apathy mars Benue LG election
Late Electoral Officer's, Materials Delays Benue Election
Low voters' turnout trail Benue LG election
