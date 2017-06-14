Suspected thugs steal INEC data capture machine in Rivers – The Nation Newspaper
Suspected thugs steal INEC data capture machine in Rivers
A group of hoodlums suspected to be political thugs have stolen the direct data capture machine belonging to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State. The machine was stolen in the office of …
Voters' registration aborted in Rivers as burglers cart away INEC's data capturing machine
