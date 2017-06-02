WAEC set to release results in 60 days

The West African Examination Council has announced that starting from the 2017 West African Senior School Certificate Examination,th results will be released 60 days after the last paper is written. To this end, the examination body has launched an initiative, Project 60, and deployed over 60,000 examiners to ensure that results are released 60 days …

The post WAEC set to release results in 60 days appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

