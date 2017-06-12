WAEC to look into reports BECE questions were ‘set outside syllabus’ – Myjoyonline.com
WAEC to look into reports BECE questions were 'set outside syllabus'
This year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) has successfully ended with little or no cases of exams malpractices that led to cancellations, however, Joy News has learnt that some of the questions set by the exams body were not contained …
BECE Ends Successfully
