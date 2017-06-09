Pages Navigation Menu

WAEC: Why there is upsurge in exam malpractice in Nigeria

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

The Nigeria Examinations Committee (NEC) of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), says the pressure on schools’ principals to achieve better performance at all cost had led to an upsurge of examination malpractice. The Head, Public Affairs, Mr Damianus Ojijeogu said this in a communiqué issued by at the end of the committee’s 63rd meeting of the council on Thursday in Lagos. According to Ojijeogu, the meeting held from Tuesday, March 28 to Wednesday, March 29.

