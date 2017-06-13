Walexy – Omotola (Prod. by Young John)

Daily Post Nigeria

The Osun state born artiste who apart from being a talented singer and songwriter, is a super duper talented sound engineer, mixing and mastering every single song he has released. The title of his latest offering is “Omotola”, a love song rendered in …

VIDEO: Walexy – Omotola (Prod. by Young John) Nigeria Today



all 2 news articles »