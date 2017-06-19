Wall collapses, crushes nine-year-old pupil to death

A nine-year-old girl has died after a wall erected to support water pipes connected to a commercial borehole collapsed at Ogida Quarters in Egor Local Government Area of Edo State. It was learnt that the incident occurred on Osarehen Street, off Powerline Road, in Benin the state capital. It was gathered that the victim, identified […]

