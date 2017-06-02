Walmart invites its employees to deliver packages to customers’ homes

Participation in the program is voluntary, and gives employees a way to make extra money on their way home. Walmart sees the effort as a potential way to offer low-cost next or same-day delivery.

The post Walmart invites its employees to deliver packages to customers’ homes appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

