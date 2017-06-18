Pages Navigation Menu

Wantaway Morata gets married in Venice

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Manchester United target Alvaro Morata tied the knot on Saturday with his partner partner Alice Campello in Venice, Italy.

The forward has been in the news regarding transfer interest top European teams after starting just 14 LaLiga games last season, with his agent confirming contact from some clubs.

However, Morata took time away from all the drama to make his relationship tied the knot in a Venice ceremony.

The Spain international shared the picture on Instagram.

 

