Warning: Don’t Fall Victim To These Local Forex Scams

When using money to make money, it really is all about reputation – and if the deal sounds too good to be true, well then, my friend, you need to look elsewhere.

Take Des’s situation, for example.

Des was defrauded by a forex trading company, Profit Trading, which claimed to “invest clients” money into an automated forex trading system,” reports News24.

However, some years later the company has seemed to have closed down and the founder unreachable, leaving investors unable to access their funds.

So City Press’s Maya Fisher-French went on a little investigation.

First, let’s hear Des’s story:

I am one of those investors who had taken every little cent I had and invested it with him. I was living off this investment and now that I am not receiving withdrawals, I have since lost my house, my car and a very lucrative logistic deal because of the lack of income.

That’s not at all lekker.

Fisher-French’s enquiry into the company discovered it was “founded by Myles Ndlovu in 2014 [and] had its licence revoked by the Financial Services Board (FSB) in September last year after complaints from investors”.

The FSB then told Fisher-French they had handed the case over to the SAPS.

FSB also said complaints had begun appearing on HelloPeter.com with one investor writing:

When Profit Trading started a few years ago it managed to fake enough about having automated forex trading software to obtain an FSB licence to continue with their operations. Multitudes flocked in with the trust that it has been licensed and constant adverts from radio stations pushed most people to be convinced of its validity. Now Profit Trading has closed its offices in Sandton, no lines are working and its workers have disappeared. People invested millions due to trusting that it was legitimate. It had branches all over the country and I think people have not realised that they are gone

Eina.

But things weren’t always so bad. Des said that investors initially received “5% to 8% profits monthly, paid into their trading accounts which they could access with a 21-day notice”:

I had opened three accounts totaling R350 000 in September 2015. My main account had grown to R650 000 the last time I had access to view the balance and the other two accounts had R80 000 and about R30 000.

However, last year September, Des noticed delays when receiving withdrawals:

We didn’t think there was an issue at first. Now we have been waiting for our withdrawals since November. Initially, I was told we would be paid in January, thereafter the promise was March. Ever since then he has ignored calls, emails and texts from everyone including his agents.

Of course, it’s just another age-old Ponzi scheme, making people believe there is a real opportunity at hand when, in fact, there isn’t.

And it’s a lesson for everyone. It’s important to realise that using a reliable dealer will ensure the money you receive isn’t just the excess from what new investors have given – as is the case with most Ponzi schemes.

Elaine Mabiletsa, who works at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange as a specialist on bonds, currencies and interest rates derivatives, shared her concerns, warning there is a rise of forex platforms in South Africa claiming to make people wealthy overnight – and that more and more people are falling for it:

What investors don’t realise is that forex trading is very high risk and for every winner there is a loser. Not even a bank with all the access to information and research consistently makes money out of trading currency. For someone to pretend they have developed a system that consistently produces profit is impossible. If they had, they wouldn’t be trying to sell courses and software to people, they would be too busy making billions.

Let’s get back to that lesson on using reputable services, shall we?

Making money transfer better since 1996, Currencies Direct will help you with what you need.

The company, which assists in the transferring of funds in various currencies into overseas accounts, made a total of 400 000 payments last year, trading in more than R70 billion in currencies.

They really do everything they can to make money transfers happen with as little hassle as possible, so you won’t go losing your life savings on an empty promise.

And get this, they will even wait until the most opportune moment to save as much cash money as possible. Isn’t that lovely?

Lesson learnt? Let’s hope so.

[source:news24]

