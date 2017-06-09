Pages Navigation Menu

Warning of U.S. desertion, EU chief calls for European defence

Posted on Jun 9, 2017

Europe’s chief executive appealed to EU governments on Friday to forge a military alliance to defend the bloc and enhance its power abroad, warning that the U.S. was no longer prepared to do it for them. The call is coming two days after unveiling a multi-billion euro plan to help fund European defence research. EU […]

