Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Washiali denies he is behind Mumias Sugar CEO’s fleeing and murder of legal officer – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Washiali denies he is behind Mumias Sugar CEO's fleeing and murder of legal officer
The Star, Kenya
Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali yesterday denied claims that he is the reason Mumias Sugar CEO Errol Johnson fled the country. Johnson fled to Australia more than two months ago, citing “difficult working conditions at Mumias”. Washiali denied …
Uhuru tells Nasa not to incite people through negative talkDaily Nation
Uhuru's message to opposition after being linked to Mumias Sugar secretary's MURDERTUKO.CO.KE

all 11 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.