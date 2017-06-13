Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

WATCH: Amber Rose’s Son Sebastian Sings Backstage with Chicago — and He’s Seriously Talented – PEOPLE.com

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


PEOPLE.com

WATCH: Amber Rose's Son Sebastian Sings Backstage with Chicago — and He's Seriously Talented
PEOPLE.com
Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa are raising a future singer. Their son Sebastian Taylor, 4, met the band Chicagoon Saturday night at the Los Angeles Forum and blew them away with his singing skills, particularly when he knew all the lyrics to their greatest
They're the inspiration: Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose's son Sebastian meets and sings with rock band ChicagoWJBD Online
Amber Rose Is Bringing Back The BushELLE UK
Amber Rose should give her brand of feminism another namePulse Nigeria

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.