WATCH #BBNaija’s Gifty’s Old Interview with Broadway TV That’s Got Everyone Talking

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in BBNaija, Big Brother Naija | 0 comments

An old Interview former Big Brother Naija housemate Gifty had with Broadway TV has resurfaced and is currently trending. In the Interview when asked about her relationship with her fellow housemate Soma, she said she felt he was an easy target and the entire relationship between them was part of her game plan and strategy. She […]

The post WATCH #BBNaija’s Gifty’s Old Interview with Broadway TV That’s Got Everyone Talking appeared first on BellaNaija.

