Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

WATCH: Chaos as #TaxiStrike shuts down Gauteng highways – Independent Online

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

WATCH: Chaos as #TaxiStrike shuts down Gauteng highways
Independent Online
Pretoria – Chaos erupted on Gauteng's major freeways on Thursday as protesting taxi operators used their vehicles, as well as hijacking heavy trucks, to block the roads. “It is hectic on our roads this morning. Most of our freeways and highways are
UPDATE: Trucks reportedly 'hijacked' on N1 #TaxiStrikeeNCA
JHB taxi drivers block N1, N12, Golden Highway in protest over vehicle paymentsEyewitness News
Chaos on the roads as taxi blockade chokes JohannesburgTimes LIVE
Huffington Post South Africa (blog) –News24 –AllAfrica.com –Jacaranda FM
all 19 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.