WATCH: Chaos as #TaxiStrike shuts down Gauteng highways – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
WATCH: Chaos as #TaxiStrike shuts down Gauteng highways
Independent Online
Pretoria – Chaos erupted on Gauteng's major freeways on Thursday as protesting taxi operators used their vehicles, as well as hijacking heavy trucks, to block the roads. “It is hectic on our roads this morning. Most of our freeways and highways are …
UPDATE: Trucks reportedly 'hijacked' on N1 #TaxiStrike
JHB taxi drivers block N1, N12, Golden Highway in protest over vehicle payments
Chaos on the roads as taxi blockade chokes Johannesburg
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!