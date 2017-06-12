WATCH: Drunk couple’s x-rated in-flight romp – iAfrica.com
|
iAfrica.com
|
WATCH: Drunk couple's x-rated in-flight romp
iAfrica.com
The couple seen getting busy on a Ryanair flight from Manchester to Ibiza. Credit: South West News Service. It seems like 2017 is the year of airborne shenanigans. After the earlier United Airlines incidents, a couple has been filmed having public sex …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!