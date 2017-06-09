Watch Eagles for N1,000

Super eagles supporters especially the teeming indigenes of Akwa Ibom State have been availed the opportunity of watching the high class Nations Cup qualifier between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Bafana Bafana of South Africa for only one thousand naira (N1,000).

The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of youth and sports Sir Monday Ebong Uko who confirmed this in Uyo on Wednesday said hosting a top notch match like this cost millions and one is expected to recuperate some expenses from the gate yet the Sports loving Governor Udom Emmanuel led government will rather crash the gates to allow fans to fill the stadium and cheer the Eagles to victory at virtually no cost.

“ But for the fact that FIFA, CAF and the NFF bans free gate as a security measure Governor Udom would have declared the gate free.” The commissioner said.

The reserved side will go for Two thousand naira only.

Mr Paul Bassey, The Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Sports confirmed the Governor magnanimity and urged Akwa Ibomites to take advantage of the governors good will and turn out in large numbers to cheer the Super Eagles to victory.

He said the tickets will go on sale from Thursday at designated points, including top hotels like Le Meridien and Monty Suites on Four Lane, The Akwa United Club House, ALl the banks in Akwa ibom, the Ibom Inernational airport among others.

