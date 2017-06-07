Pages Navigation Menu

Watch Ed Sheeran’s Edition of ‘Carpool Karaoke’ with James Corden on BN TV

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Ed Sheeran is the most recent celebrity to feature on The Late Late Show With James Corden‘s popular segment Carpool Karaoke. Besides singing Ed Sheeran’s hit song Shape of You, the pair raced each other to see who could stuff the most maltesers in his mouth. They discussed Ed Sheeran not owning a phone and […]

