WATCH: Great White Shark in Shallow Water Filmed by Dale Pearson – Heavy.com
|
Heavy.com
|
WATCH: Great White Shark in Shallow Water Filmed by Dale Pearson
Heavy.com
California resident Dale Pearson was near his home when he looked into the ocean and saw something thrashing about. He decided to get a closer look, grabbing his cell phone to capture some video — and, now that he has shared that video, it has gone …
'Holy Sh**,' This Guy Found a Huge Great White Struggling in Shallow Water
Man comes across massive injured great white in shallow waters
He ran to the water for a closer look and freaked out at the 14-foot beast of the deep bleeding out
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!