Watch Mr Eazi & Dotman’s BBC 1Xtra Freestyle | BN TV

As Mr Eazi and Dotman commence their highly anticipated “Detty World Tour“, they were welcomed by BBC 1Xtra as they landed UK and they gave a sneak peek of their soon to be released single, “XO Factor“. Hit Play below:

The post Watch Mr Eazi & Dotman’s BBC 1Xtra Freestyle | BN TV appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

