WATCH: No bail for Nigerian human trafficking pastor – Independent Online
Independent Online
WATCH: No bail for Nigerian human trafficking pastor
Independent Online
Port Elizabeth – A Nigerian pastor charged with human trafficking, sexual assault and the rape of young girls and women was refused bail in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Friday. The televangelist has been in custody since April 20 and will …
