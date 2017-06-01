WATCH: The Dashcam Video Of Tiger Woods Is Incredible

Ever wanted to see what you look like shortly before you get greenies? Well, here you have it.

The dashcam footage from Tiger’s arrest this week is now out there to ogle that, so let’s go ahead and do just that.

Slurring your words, struggling to walk, asking the cops “What, what are we doing?” – don’t try this at home, friends.

I’m going to plonk the full video down below, but I suggest you skip ahead to seven minutes in and the sobriety test kicking off.

Then from 9:15 you have the ‘walking in a straight line’ test, which is around five minutes of hard flunking.

Towards the end you’ll hear Tiger discussing his meds, too:

Then there’s the handcuff bit – that slurred speech from around 1:15 isn’t ideal:

I think, by now, you get the picture.

Sure it wasn’t alcohol, and the guy is clearly struggling, but when you live your life in the public eye I guess this comes with the territory.

Also, chances are you’ve seen this, but for those who are a little behind take a look at your headline of the week:

Sad that this may the enduring image of a golfing giant, rather than something like this:

