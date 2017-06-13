Pages Navigation Menu

Watch these Nigeria kids having a boxing bout, as adult cheer on (Video)

Posted on Jun 13, 2017

This is a viral video of two kids engaged in a street boxing bout in Abeokuta, Ogun State with older kids and adults cheering them on. According to the Facebook user who shared the video, the kid in the blue vest is nicknamed Floyd Mayweather Jr. while the kid in the Bright Turquoise vest is  …

Hello. Add your message here.