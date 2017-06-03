Watch this Lovely Video of Christy Essien Igbokwe’s Granddaughter singing “Seun Rere”

This month marks 6 years we lost the legendary Christy Essien Igbokwe, her grand child Christiana Chizaramekpeleamaka Igbokwe aka Zamzam delivers a cover of the evergreen number “Seun Rere” in her own special way. Watch the video below:

The post Watch this Lovely Video of Christy Essien Igbokwe’s Granddaughter singing “Seun Rere” appeared first on BellaNaija.

