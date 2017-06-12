Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

WATCH: Top Billing’s Jade Hubner has a new music video – Channel 24

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Channel 24

WATCH: Top Billing's Jade Hubner has a new music video
Channel 24
Johannesburg – ICYMI: TV personality Jade Hubner has ventured into music. The star shared a video from her first performance in February and now she has released an official music video. The track which was produced by Colin Sher is titled Better Off
Here's The Top Billing Presenter Music Video Everyone Is Talking AboutNigeria Today

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.