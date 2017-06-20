WATCH Uwanma's New Vlog to Learn “5 Ways to Ask a Girl Out (And Get a Yes!)”

BellaNaija

Media personality Uwanma is out with a new vlog and in this episode, she's talking about relationships. This one is for the guys as she shares tips on how to ask a girl out on a date – and get a yes! She says: Believe it or not, some men don't have the …



and more »