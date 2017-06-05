Watch Video: Fan Pull Off His Pant, Goes Naked As Harrysong Performs On Stage In Owerri

Similarly as the AlterPlate family is developing, an ever increasing number of fans are demonstrating their affection for Harrysong with no limits.

Harrysong who gave out his 3.5 Million Naira Rolex wristwatch at a show a week ago in Enugu has got fans indicating more adore one of his fans went insane the previous evening as Harrysong performed Beta Pikin in Owerri as the young fellow resisted all chances, by pulling of his pant while moving to Harrysong ‘s Beta Pikin in front of an audience.

Watch below!!



The post Watch Video: Fan Pull Off His Pant, Goes Naked As Harrysong Performs On Stage In Owerri appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

