Watch Video Of Ghanaian Singer, Stoneboy Wedding With Louisa

Posted on Jun 17, 2017

Dancehall artiste Stonebowy and his sweetheart, Dr Louisa Ansong have tied the knot on Friday, June 16.

The engagement took place at Dr Louisa Ansong’s family house in Tema and was attended by family and close friends of the couple.

The wedding, which took place at Unique Floral at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra, attracted personalities from all walks of life.

The Videos Below..

Watch: Stonebwoy and wife’s first dance:

Watch: Stonebwoy performs special rendition of Duncan Mighty’s ‘Obianuju’ for his wife at wedding:

 

