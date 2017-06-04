Wavy! Olamide signed on as Sterling Bank Brand Ambassador

Sterling Bank have signed YBNL boss Olamide as brand ambassador for their Sterling Environmental & Makeover (STEM) brand. The company revealed this via their official Twitter account on Friday putting up the above photo of Olamide with the Bank’s MD/CEO Yemi Adeola & the Chief Marketing Officer, Henry Bassey. See screenshots below: Congratulations to Him! Photo […]

The post Wavy! Olamide signed on as Sterling Bank Brand Ambassador appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

