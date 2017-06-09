Wawrinka beats Murray in French Open semi-final epic

World tennis men’s number one Andy Murray saw his French Open hopes ending on Friday when he lost a five-set thriller to Swiss third seed Stan Wawrinka in the semi-finals. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Scot was beaten 7-6 (8-6) 3-6 7-5 6-7 (3-7) 1-6 in four hours and 34 minutes. It was a repeat of last year’s semi-final match, which the Briton won before going on to lose the final to Novak Djokovic.

