Manchester United transfer news: Morata, Fabinho, Ibrahimovic, Keane, Pereira – Fox Sports

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Sports


Manchester United transfer news: Morata, Fabinho, Ibrahimovic, Keane, Pereira
JOSE Mourinho has reportedly convinced Alvaro Morata to join Manchester United, while Fabinho could also be heading to Old Trafford. However, Zlatan Ibrahimovic's time at Old Trafford may not be over. It's all in a Manchester United edition of Rumour Mill!
