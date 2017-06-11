Manchester United transfer news: Morata, Fabinho, Ibrahimovic, Keane, Pereira – Fox Sports
Fox Sports
Manchester United transfer news: Morata, Fabinho, Ibrahimovic, Keane, Pereira
JOSE Mourinho has reportedly convinced Alvaro Morata to join Manchester United, while Fabinho could also be heading to Old Trafford. However, Zlatan Ibrahimovic's time at Old Trafford may not be over. It's all in a Manchester United edition of Rumour Mill!
Alvaro Morata to Man Utd: Reports in Spain say Real Madrid have rejected £80m offer
Wayne Rooney's got to consider wage cut… how many clubs would find room for him on Manchester United money?
Jose Mourinho persuades Real Madrid star Alvaro Morata to join Manchester United according to reports in Spain
