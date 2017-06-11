Pages Navigation Menu

‘We appreciate the advance warning… give us time to relocate’ – IPOB to Arewa groups

Posted on Jun 11, 2017

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has expressed gratitude to Arewa groups for having the courtesy to give the Igbo an advance warning to vacate northern Nigeria. The group, however, pleaded for ample time for Igbo to relocate back to the south. A coalition of Arewa youth groups had recently issued three months quit notice…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

