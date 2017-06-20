We are committed to Nigeria’s unity, says US envoy – Vanguard
Vanguard
We are committed to Nigeria's unity, says US envoy
IBADAN—The United States of America's Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Stuart Symington, has said that the US will continue to work towards the promotion of the unity of Nigeria, where he said the strength of the world's most populous black nation lies.
