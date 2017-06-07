We are in high spirit to crush Bafana Bafana – Ekong

By Dennis Udoma, Uyo

Nigeria’s Super Eagles are in high spirit after Wednesday’s training session at the Godswill Akpabio’s International Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital even as they promised to win the AFCON 2019 qualifier against Bafana Bafana of South Africa on Saturday.

The Eagles defender, Trust Ekong said this in Uyo after the training, while commenting on the status of his colleagues.

He praised the level of cooperation, quality and competition amongst his team mates saying that, “It is going to be a good game as everyone is fit and ready.

According ti him, ‘‘It will be a healthy competition and, everybody is working hard to justify his slot’’.

Goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa, also expressed optimism that, Bafana Banfana must fall for the Eagles on Saturday as he said, they were ready for the game.

‘I and my mate, Daniel Akpeyi and Dele Alampasu are ready and we are in top form. We are happy with one another, added Ezenwa.

Midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo was confident, they would win squarely noting that, Coach Gernot Rohr has a good record already.

In his assessment a sports analyst, Colins Udoh, said that he was impressed with the Super Eagles’ training session, describing the tempo as high.

Footbal Analyst and Sports Editor of Kwese Magazine, Colins Udoh said, he was impressed by the performance of the Eagles during the training saying that, the blend of young and experienced players in the team would surely give the Super Eagles much vigour.

“I enjoy the enthusiasm, they are very sharp. It means that we can be quick and slow if we so choose. We have players, who can match the opponents side by side. We will have a great match.” Said, Udoh.

However, sports fans in Uyo have expressed fears over lack of information on sales of tickets for the match on Saturday, as some of them who spoke on live sports programmes in the local radio stations in Uyo regretted the delay could result in tickets hike by vendors.

NFF, according to sources would make public plans for sale of tickets on Thursday at a press conference.

The post We are in high spirit to crush Bafana Bafana – Ekong appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

