We are not at war with Igbos – Northern CSOs kick against ‘Kaduna Declaration’

As reactions continue to trail the ‘eviction’ ultimatum given to Igbos resident in northern Nigeria by a youth group, a Coalition of Northern Civil Society Organizations has described the directive as a mere fallacy and a mission impossible. Recall that a coalition of Northern Youth Groups tagged “The Kaduna Declaration” had given all Igbos residing […]

We are not at war with Igbos – Northern CSOs kick against ‘Kaduna Declaration’

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

