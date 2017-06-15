We are not part of Biafra – Igala group
The Igala Socio-Cultural Group has denounced Biafra, the group describes the inclusion of Igala land as part of Biafra as an insult to the people of Ighala and anyone who is sensible. Igala land is in the eastern part of Kogi State, sharing a border with Anambra State. The group, at a press briefing in …
The post We are not part of Biafra – Igala group appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!