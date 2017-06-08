We Are Not Part Of Coup Plot – Airforce

By Sunday Isuwa, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force has said that it is not and won’t be part of a coup plot to dislodge the present government.

According to the Air Force, there is a mischievous allegation of a purported involvement in a coup plan.

The chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai had raised an alarm over his officers’ fraternity with politicians warning that anyone found culpable will be dealt with.

His warning had raised tension in the country, with some people insinuating a coup plot.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) through its spokesman, Maj Gen John Enenche also addressed a press conference and dispelled the purported coup rumour and backed the COAS for warning officers ‘politicians has been approaching,’ saying that it was in order to address officers and men in the military to desist from dealing with politicians.

But the Nigerian Air Force in a statement said it attention has been drawn to a mischievous allegation by an online media organization of the NAF’s involvement in the planning of a purported coup d’état to take over the reins of government.

The statement signed by the NAF’s Director of Public

Relations and Information, Air Commodore, OLATOKUNBO ADESANYA said it considers it most ridiculous that anyone in his/her right senses, especially in the 21st Century, could still be fixated on the possibility of effecting a change in government in Nigeria in any way other than through the ballot box.

LEADERSHIP had earlier reported how the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar had on 18 May 2017, while commissioning new residential accommodation for personnel at NAF Base, Bill Clinton Drive Abuja, emphatically pledged the loyalty of the NAF to the President and Commander-in-Chief as well as to the Nigerian Constitution.

“It is imperative to state that the earlier stance of the NAF on the unfortunate coup rumours has not changed,” the statement said.

“The NAF is a highly professional and apolitical Service that is focused on ensuring the territorial integrity of Nigeria as well as facilitating a safe and secure environment for Nigerians to prosper while conducting their legal businesses.”

“The strong belief of the NAF in democratic values was also demonstrated during the recent Gambian crisis. The NAF was the first and only air force that ensured the will of Gambians was not subverted by promptly deploying its fighter aircraft, in addition to its transport aircraft to airlift needed troops and logistics, in readiness to preserve the country’s democracy, in line with the Federal Government’s directives.”

“It is therefore inconceivable that the same NAF would be involved in any way in any attempt to dismantle the political structure in Nigeria,” the statement added.

The Nigerian Air Force said it appears some individuals with unknown intentions are bent on further spreading malicious misinformation and hence, the need for the NAF to react.

“The Chief of the Air Staff would like to assure Nigerians as a whole of the unalloyed loyalty of all NAF personnel to the President and Commander-in-Chief as well as to the Government of Nigeria as democratically constituted.”

“We therefore appeal to those peddling these false stories to cease, as they are constituting a source of distraction to NAF personnel, who are sacrificing on a daily basis to ensure the security of Nigeria,” the statement added.

