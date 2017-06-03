We are not recruiting – DSS debunks rumour

The Department of State Security (DSS) has dismissed news making the rounds in the media that it was recruiting, even as it urged Nigerians to be wary of fraudulent persons or groups. A statement by its spokesman, Tony Opuiyo in Abuja, said: “The attention of the State Security Service (SSS) has once again been drawn […]

