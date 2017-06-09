We Are Proud Nigeria So Remove Delta State Map From Biafra Map – Gov Ifeanyi Okowa

Mr. Ossai Ovie, a special assistant to Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has stated that Delta State is not part of Biafra.

He, therefore, asked the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, and the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to remove the state from the map the group reportedly created.

Ovie told newsmen on Thursday in Asaba, the state capital, that Delta had never been part of Biafra, calling its inclusion in the map an error and wrong judgement.

“Delta is not part of the South-East region and does not subscribe to the renewed agitation by the Indigenous People of Biafra and others.

“We are from the South South part of Nigeria and we are proud Nigerians”, he declared.

Recall that the Ijaw Youth Council similarly lambasted MASSOB for claiming that the South-South region is part of the Biafra territory.

A statement by IYC spokesman, Barr. Henry Iyalla, said while the Ijaw and Niger Delta people identify with the Biafra struggle, their own struggle for self-determination “predates the Biafra agitations”.

The post We Are Proud Nigeria So Remove Delta State Map From Biafra Map – Gov Ifeanyi Okowa appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

