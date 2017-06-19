We Are Working To Achieve Nigeria Democracy, We Are Still In Civilian Dispensation – Tinubu

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said Nigeria is not yet a “full-blown” democracy.

The former Governor of Lagos stated this over the weekend, when he received the National Icon of Democracy award at the Tell Awards for Excellence.

The event was held at the Civic Centre in Victoria Island.

Tinubu, who was represented by former Lagos Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Dele Alake, said: “This civilian dispensation that we have – we don’t call it full blown democracy.

“What we have today is a civilian dispensation. So, our democracy is a work in progress, and we believe by the grace of God that we’ll achieve full blown democracy in our time.

“So, every one of us must work towards full blown democracy in Nigeria. We all know the tenets and principles of full blown democracy. And we hope we shall achieve them in our own time in Nigeria.”

