Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We are worried about constant traffic violations – FRSC – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

We are worried about constant traffic violations – FRSC
NAIJ.COM
The corps marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Boboye Oyeyemi has disclosed that psychiatric exams will be conducted on traffic offenders nationwide, beginning from July 1, the Cable reports. According to Oyeyemi, the proposed psychiatric …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.