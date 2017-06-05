We bought weapons APC is using to fight Boko Haram – PDP

The Leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), under Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has said that the Party did more to fight Boko Haram insurgency than the present All Progressives Congress (APC). It also stressed that it was the same weapons the previous PDP administration bought that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government was using to […]

We bought weapons APC is using to fight Boko Haram – PDP

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

