Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We did not award illegal contracts to recover telecoms tax – FIRS boss, Babatunde Fowler

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Babatunde Fowler, has dismissed the claim that the FIRS, awarded huge contracts to a young firm – Active Solution Integrated Synergy without following due procurement process. Fowler denied the allegation yesterday when he appeared before the House of Representatives Ad-Hoc committee on procurement. He said that […]

We did not award illegal contracts to recover telecoms tax – FIRS boss, Babatunde Fowler

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.