We don’t have enough man power to protect school pupils – Police Commissioners

The recent killngs and kidnap on the citizens in the country has made the state police commissioners to voice out to the public saying the Nigeria Police Force lacks adequate manpower and equipment to prevent kidnapping from taking place in all schools across the country. Noting that they needed advanced equipment and more personnel, some …

