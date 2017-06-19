”We Had Sleepless Night” – Policeman Who Sustained Injury During Arrest Of Evans The Kidnapper (Photos)

A gallant police officer who was among the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) who arrested the notorious billionaire kidnapper Evans in his Magodo mansion in Lagos – has reacted to the big capture after sustaining a minor injury in the process.

Livinus Micheal posed alongside Nigeria’s crime buster, ACP Abba Kyari and other policemen after arresting the wealthy criminal in his mansion.

Below is what the officer wrote on his social media account.

I give Almighty God the glory, and my boss Abba Kyari my 1 and only commander, and Abdulraham Ejily team 1, Abba k lead us 2 arrest the notorious and richest kidnapper Evans in which i sustained injury in d cos of his arrest but thank God I’m ok now. Thanks 2 God and all IRT for the dedication and manhunt of Evans. We had sleepless night and end of d day he was arrested.