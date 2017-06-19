Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

”We Had Sleepless Night” – Policeman Who Sustained Injury During Arrest Of Evans The Kidnapper (Photos)

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A gallant police officer who was among the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) who arrested the notorious billionaire kidnapper Evans in his Magodo mansion in Lagos – has reacted to the big capture after sustaining a minor injury in the process.

Livinus Micheal posed alongside Nigeria’s crime buster, ACP Abba Kyari and other policemen after arresting the wealthy criminal in his mansion.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Below is what the officer wrote on his social media account.

I give Almighty God the glory, and my boss Abba Kyari my 1 and only commander, and Abdulraham Ejily team 1, Abba k lead us 2 arrest the notorious and richest kidnapper Evans in which i sustained injury in d cos of his arrest but thank God I’m ok now. Thanks 2 God and all IRT for the dedication and manhunt of Evans. We had sleepless night and end of d day he was arrested.

The post ”We Had Sleepless Night” – Policeman Who Sustained Injury During Arrest Of Evans The Kidnapper (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.