We have not fixed date for 2017 Batch A (Stream II) Orientation Course – NYSC

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has dismissed reports which claim that it has fixed 24th June, 2017 as date for the commencement of the 2017 Batch ‘A’ (Stream II) Orientation Course. According to a statement issued during the weekend by its Director of Public Relations, Bose Aderibigbe, NYSC said: “The attention of the NYSC […]

We have not fixed date for 2017 Batch A (Stream II) Orientation Course – NYSC

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

