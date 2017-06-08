CCT trial: Why Saraki has a case to answer–FG – Vanguard
CCT trial: Why Saraki has a case to answer–FG
ABUJA– The Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, sitting in Abuja, on Thursday, reserved its ruling on contention by the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, that the Federal Government has failed to prove its allegation that he falsely declared his assets …
