CCT trial: Why Saraki has a case to answer–FG – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 8, 2017


CCT trial: Why Saraki has a case to answer–FG
ABUJA– The Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, sitting in Abuja, on Thursday, reserved its ruling on contention by the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, that the Federal Government has failed to prove its allegation that he falsely declared his assets
We Have 'Serious' Case Against Saraki, Government Tells CCTSaharaReporters.com
Saraki Asks Tribunal To Dismiss False Assets Declaration Charges Against HimLeadership Newspapers
Dismiss FG's charges against me, Saraki begs tribunalNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
Premium Times –BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog) –Pulse Nigeria –CHANNELS TELEVISION
