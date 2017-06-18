We have uncovered Wike’s plot against Amaechi – APC claims
Rivers State Chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, says it has “uncovered” plot by Governor Nyesom Wike to allegedly tarnish the image of his predecessor and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi. Publicity Secretary of the party, Chris Finebone, said the alleged plot involved extensive forgeries and fabrications of documents to further buttress his insistence that […]
We have uncovered Wike’s plot against Amaechi – APC claims
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!